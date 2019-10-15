Follow
Seaweed Cannabis - Edmonds
206-487-8262
674 products
10% Veteran Discount
We're offering you a 10% discount if you bring in your 'United States of Veterans Affairs' card or Non-Active Duty id card! We appreciate your service and your business. Valid until 2/10/2020. *Must be valid, not expired, with a photo, must be non-active duty/civilian, no dependents. Courtesy of the FED GOVT :)
All Products
Furum Cut GSC by Hometown Herbs
from Hometown Herbs
19.87%
THC
0%
CBD
Furum Cut GSC
Strain
$101 g
Mint Gelo by Funky Monkey
from Funky Monkey
28.6%
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ oz
Ble Creamsicle by Suspended
from Suspended
25%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Ble Creamsicle
Strain
$28⅛ oz
Primate OG by NW Harvesting
from NW Harvesting
19.48%
THC
0%
CBD
Primate OG
Strain
$60½ oz
Ble Bull by Suspended
from Suspended
20%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Ble Bull
Strain
$81 g
Kraken by Suspended
from Suspended
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Kraken
Strain
$81 g
+1 more size
Christmas Cookies by Top Cut
from Top Cut
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Christmas Cookies
Strain
$35⅛ oz
Animal Cookies by Hometown Herbs
from Hometown Herbs
20%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Animal Cookies
Strain
$101 g
Sour Bubble by Bellevue
from Bellevue
23.92%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
Marionberry Kush by Fire Bros
from Fire Bros
19%
THC
0.13%
CBD
Marionberry Kush
Strain
$45⅛ oz
Blackberry Train Wreck by Platinum Reserve
from Platinum Reserve
21.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Blackberry Train Wreck
Strain
$25⅛ oz
Panda Snax by Phat Panda Platinum
from Phat Panda Platinum
24.37%
THC
0.49%
CBD
Panda Snax
Strain
$45⅛ oz
Berry Good by Private Reserve
from Private Reserve
29%
THC
0%
CBD
Berry Good
Strain
$25⅛ oz
+1 more size
CBDiesel by Suspended
from Suspended
9.86%
THC
10.4%
CBD
CBDiesel
Strain
$28⅛ oz
Secret Recipe by NW Harvesting
from NW Harvesting
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Secret Recipe
Strain
$20⅛ oz
Stradivarius by Falcanna
from Falcanna
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Stradivarius
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
Blue Bull by Suspended
from Suspended
20%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Blue Bull
Strain
$28⅛ oz
Platinum Huckleberry by New Day
from New Day
21%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Platinum Huckleberry
Strain
$81 g
Strawberry Lemonade by SWEETWATER FARMS
from Sweetwater Farms
23%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Strawberry Lemonade
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
Purple Punch by Funky Monkey
from Funky Monkey
28.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$25⅛ oz
Guerilla Kush by Funky Monkey
from Funky Monkey
29%
THC
0%
CBD
Guerilla Kush
Strain
$25⅛ oz
Papaya Do-Si-Do by Funky Monkey
from Funky Monkey
30.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Papaya Do-Si-Do
Strain
$25⅛ oz
Lemon Meringue by Avitas
from Avitas
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Meringue
Strain
$40⅛ oz
Diamon d Dust by NW Harvesting
from NW Harvesting
24.47%
THC
0%
CBD
Diamon d Dust
Strain
$20⅛ oz
Mystic Ribbon by SWEETWATER FARMS
from Sweetwater Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
Blackberry Chem OG by Fireline
from Fireline
___
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
+1 more size
Shangri-La by Sticky Budz
from Sticky Budz
___
THC
___
CBD
$20⅛ oz
+1 more size
AK-Wook Juice by Sticky Budz
from Sticky Budz
___
THC
___
CBD
$20⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
Lemon Cheesequake by Rogue Raven
from Rogue Raven
___
THC
___
CBD
$20⅛ oz
+1 more size
Pineapple Chunk by Rogue Raven
from Rogue Raven
___
THC
___
CBD
$20⅛ oz
+1 more size
Sour Tangie by Skord
from Skord
22%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Sour Tangie
Strain
$45⅛ oz
Mama Mia by SWEETWATER FARMS
from Sweetwater Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
Do-si-Do by Sub-X
from Sub-X
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+1 more size
Pie Face by Sub-X
from Sub-X
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+1 more size
GG (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue) by Bellevue
from Bellevue
23.84%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
Mango Glue by Sub X
from Sub X
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Mango Glue
Strain
$151 g
Orange Blossom by Falcanna
from Falcanna
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Blossom
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
Berry Sunset by Falcanna
from Falcanna
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Berry Sunset
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
Dutch Haze by Falcanna
from Falcanna
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Dutch Haze
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
Tree Octopus by Falcanna
from Falcanna
27.8%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
