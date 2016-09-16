mikeinshorelinewa on April 16, 2017

Placed my first online order and was completely satisfied. You first need to sign up, of course, then they send an email and text confirming that you're in their system. I placed order and received an email within 10 minutes that order was ready which was very prompt in my opinion. Went to store, gave them the order number and cash, they scan order and you're good to go. Thanks, Cannabis Station. You're the best.