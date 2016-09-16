mycah2392
Went to the South store first, both stores have the best product, staff and deals!
4.6
10 reviews
Cameron helped me with everything! Excellent service and product.
Love the shop it’s really close, however the menu on Leafly never gets updated and that’s a kick in the guts, sure they update there “site” but one a week update here would be nice, as far as I can tell it’s not been updated in 4 or more weeks
Everyone is very friendly & knowledgeable. We loved the variety of merchandise available too.
online menu is not up to date dont have everything they say in the quantity they have posted
I wanna send a shout out to a great employee at my main go to place! Cameron is amazing at what he does. I,love it when he's working there. Cameron there's no Cannabis Station wothout you bud
Placed my first online order and was completely satisfied. You first need to sign up, of course, then they send an email and text confirming that you're in their system. I placed order and received an email within 10 minutes that order was ready which was very prompt in my opinion. Went to store, gave them the order number and cash, they scan order and you're good to go. Thanks, Cannabis Station. You're the best.
Interesting way to service people but fond some good joints at great price.
The Cannabis Station is the best! The staff is awesome! The menu is always up-to date. Why go anywhere else :)
Thanks for the positive review! We've been working hard to keep our menu up to date. There's lots of big changes happening at Cannabis Station. Be sure to stop by soon and check out our newly expanded inventory!
Been through 8 shops and by far the best with its website just love the convenience of this place for all my needs ..you should shop here:)
Thanks for the review Frenchican. We're glad you had a great experience! Be sure to check out our newly updated website. We now have online ordering available. You can skip the line and place your order ahead of time!