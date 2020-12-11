A wide ranged, rotating selection of excellent cannabis-based products to fit every budget. We sell recreational flower, pre-roll, concentrate, topical, edible offerings, and a few surprises... We also provide a large range of CBD focused items that can offer anti-inflammatory and anti-anxiety effects, such as Papa & Barkley pain relief patches, balms, and creams. We also have whole-body wellness products such as Chaga mushroom offerings, DoTerra essential oils, along with rejuvenating lotions, calming bath salts, natural deodorants, and other bath and body selections.