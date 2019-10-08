Spoke with the owner, was about to close. He was so nice and let us view his showroom!! It is a beautiful place, art is the best, the team is even better! Thank you for giving me the best night for the newest cannabis shop ever!!!! :D
I was so very happy with the selection and the knowledge and testing they do to ensure that the quality is so worth it from the cartridge to literally the best flower I have tried in Oklahoma City. Thank you again for the atmosphere and I will be doing my shopping here would recommend to try.