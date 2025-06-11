Last updated:
Weed deals
Flower
show all
Concentrate
show all
Edible
show all
Cartridge
show all
Pre-roll
show all
Topical
show all
Accessory
show all
Other
show all
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Secret Library - West Gray
Welcome to The Secret Library Smoke Shop on West Gray, your go-to destination in Houston for premium hemp-derived products, disposables, edibles, glass pieces, and more! Located in the heart of the River Oaks area, we’re committed to offering a high-end shopping experience with top-quality products and friendly, knowledgeable service. Whether you're new to the scene or a seasoned enthusiast, our team is here to guide you in finding the perfect product and educate you on the best strains and blends to meet your needs. Come visit us today, explore our wide selection, and experience the customer service that keeps our customers coming back for more. We can’t wait to see you!
Leafly member since 2025
StorefrontVeteran discount
Hours and Info (CT)
thursday
10am - 10pm
friday
10am - 11pm
saturday
10am - 11pm
sunday
10am - 10pm
monday
10am - 10pm
tuesday
10am - 10pm
wednesday
10am - 10pm
pickup Info
Today’s hours
Time15 min - 20 minPaymentCash, Credit Card, Debit
Available until 10pm CT
Photos of Secret Library - West Gray
Promotions at Secret Library - West Gray
Updates from Secret Library - West Gray
5 Reviews of Secret Library - West Gray
write a review
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
see all reviews
l........j
June 11, 2025
p........2
June 11, 2025
k........5
June 9, 2025
a........8
June 9, 2025