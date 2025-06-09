I loved my visit! A totally insane atmosphere, great music, great products! Cartridges, All in one disposables, Wax, Edibles (WYLD!) and flower 😆 such an awesome looking place too. I would love to just chill here all the time. I love this place
Amazed!! The minute you step in, it’s a vibe!! The staff is friendly, knowledgeable, and always ready to help you find what you need. The ambiance is very welcoming and makes you want to enjoy the shop itself! Also, a vast variety of products and the online ordering process was seamless!! Definitely my go to store now!