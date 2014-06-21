Tanyajohn64 on November 16, 2019

Dislike everything about this dispensary! Dry, old, pre-packaged, leafy weed that smells exactly like diesel fuel, tastes like diesel fuel!! Not to mention you can drive a little further and get much better prices for much better quality weed. Staff and manager are horrible and very unknowledgable about what they are selling. Called manager about a strain we went to get and were told it was a sativa. We, however, knew better since we'd had it from many dispensaries. I researched it and IT IS NOT a sativa. It is a 90/10 indica. A strain that is great for insomnia, which we needed it for! DON'T GO HERE! RUN AWAY! VERY VERY FAR AWAY!! They are voting on the Nov. 26 to let another dispensary come in to town. VOTE, VOTE, VOTE!! Get the new one in and them OUT!!! Will never go back to Sedgwick Alternatives and if you're smart you won't either!