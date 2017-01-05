Ryandaloin
Best bud in town! And the budtenders are all cool too!
4.2
10 reviews
I like their weekend sales and have gotten some good deals here. The reason for the lower rating is I just bought their Silver ounce of Colorado Clementine and it was of very poor quality. The sample I was shown was nothing like the package I was given. $120 down the drain cause it was unusable ☹️.
Very helpful and friendly
I absolutely love this place!! From the staff to the flower, to the wax deals...they are one of my favotie in abq! Keep it up! :)
quality and they have some great deals most of the time on the weekends one thing I would do is check and make sure that your butt is on point I bought before and it was off by a half gram they made up for it though also sometimes watch The Cure on their flower sometimes it's not cured to its full potential and they push it out really wet so make sure you get what you pay for I'm just saying
Great Rasberry Kush!
great prices, I loved the service I got from one of the staff, the guy with th long hair is very nice :). they have a nice selection of edibles, but it's mostly chocolate, no gummies or hard candies this time :/. would definitely go again.
I love this place...the staff is so friendly and knowledgeable! Thanks Hector for suggesting Reba...nice citrusy taste and extremely smooth! And the $7 special on the Purple Kush was a steal!
This place is a hit and miss. Sometimes they have really good stuff then they don’t. It’s the same with the budtenders , hit and miss. If you make it for one of the sales it might be good might not be.
Called to ask a question. Girl was super rude and was very quick. Won't be going by because of that.