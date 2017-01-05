Grego83 on July 23, 2018

quality and they have some great deals most of the time on the weekends one thing I would do is check and make sure that your butt is on point I bought before and it was off by a half gram they made up for it though also sometimes watch The Cure on their flower sometimes it's not cured to its full potential and they push it out really wet so make sure you get what you pay for I'm just saying