Shady Grove DIspensary
Leafly member since 2025
- 3047 W Henrietta Rd suite 6, East Rochester, NY
- call 15856838022
- License OCM-CAURD-25-000247
- StorefrontRecreational
Hours and Info (ET)
tuesday
9am - 8pm
wednesday
9am - 8pm
thursday
9am - 8pm
friday
9am - 8pm
saturday
9am - 8pm
sunday
12pm - 4pm
monday
9am - 8pm
0 Reviews of Shady Grove DIspensary
