Best weed dispensaries in East Rochester, New York with authentic reviews
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- REC
5. High Points DispensaryPickup in under 30 mins29.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
I love this place. Every staff member I've met balances professionalism and friendliness perfectly. I have yet to purchase a product that was anything less than mind-blowing. I also didn't expect the prices to be THAT much lower than during the long, dark age of prohibition. We're leaving in the future!read full review
- MED
20. Columbia Care - Rochester9.5 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
This dispensary was extremely helpful and the employees are very nice! They walked me through the entire process ok my first visit and made it very easy to understand the process. I had no background in smoking before going to Columbia Care. They could tell I was nervous, and were able to explain the entire process for me. The process is very well organized and the product selection is very good here. I recommend them all the time to my buddies who are might be looking for a new dispensary.read full review
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