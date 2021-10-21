Curbside pick-up available! Order online or call us at 810-969-4488. First-Time Patients: Free Premium Preroll! Veterans: 10% off everyday! Seniors (65+): 10% off everyday! Lapeer, a vibrant little town nestled in the Michigan heartland, is home to a community library, arts center, food bank and one of the oldest county courthouses in America. It’s home to carnivals, festivals and holiday parades, to friendly families and business people who work hard and contribute to the life of their unique community. It’s also the home of Shango Lapeer, our first cannabis Provisioning Center in Michigan. This 1,108 square-foot store is the first step in our major expansion throughout the state. It may be small, but it’s packed with high quality medical cannabis products and accessories from some of the finest brands in Michigan. Shango Lapeer is staffed by friendly, knowledgeable people dedicated to bringing health, healing and happiness to the lives of our customers. Shango Lapeer is proud to be a good friend and neighbor the people in our hometown can count on. Shango produces, distributes and sells a full range of superior cannabis products, including flower, concentrates, vape cartridges and cannabis-infused edibles. The Shango brand is a recognized leader in the cannabis industry, marketplace and media. We are a leading advocate for the safe and responsible use of cannabis products. We set the standards for product quality and consistency, customer experience, regulatory compliance, and ethical business conduct by which all other cannabis brands are judged. Shango owns and operates state-of-the-art cannabis production facilities in Nevada and Oregon, as well as retail locations in Las Vegas, Portland and Michigan. Many Shango products are also available at select retailers throughout Nevada and Oregon. We are in the process of expanding our cultivation, processing and sales operations into California, Missouri, Arizona and other emerging state markets. Proud Member of Lapeer Area Chamber of Commerce. Prices do not include tax. Products are available only while supplies last. All sales are final. You must have a valid state ID in the same name as your prescription. We hold the right to refuse entry or service. Keep cannabis products away from children.