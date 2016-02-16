Saleana on April 22, 2019

Bigfoot bud company is top notch and should be recognized for making every single person who walks through the door feel like an old friend. Aside from the quality of their products, Joi, the owner, I belive thats her name, is so authentic, relatable, and open to anything that benefits the molalla community. Yesterday, she made so many people happy. She had so many incredible deals. 8ths for 4.20, 10 gram joints for 4.20 She made it possible for everyone to afford something exciting. Her gift bags were made with love. I didn't have quite enough for all the flower I wanted, and the manager covered it. It made me feel grateful. I am still so grateful. I love their team and the owner is running a buisness that is built from Love and truly cares for the wellbeing of all who come in HER door! It feels like home. Thank you for sharing your vision and heart with us. We are blessed. Don't ever change. You're killing it. Much love to all employees. Saleana ✌