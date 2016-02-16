NWBT97038
I love this place! Best bud in town, and the best deals. I love that they tell you the price with tax so you know exactly how much everything costs. Everyone is really friendly too
4.8
10 reviews
Honestly love it. Last time I was in there the budtender trimmed a full Oz of any excess stems. recommending to everyone.
Gsc by rhino extracts is worth it super fire.
Bigfoot bud company is top notch and should be recognized for making every single person who walks through the door feel like an old friend. Aside from the quality of their products, Joi, the owner, I belive thats her name, is so authentic, relatable, and open to anything that benefits the molalla community. Yesterday, she made so many people happy. She had so many incredible deals. 8ths for 4.20, 10 gram joints for 4.20 She made it possible for everyone to afford something exciting. Her gift bags were made with love. I didn't have quite enough for all the flower I wanted, and the manager covered it. It made me feel grateful. I am still so grateful. I love their team and the owner is running a buisness that is built from Love and truly cares for the wellbeing of all who come in HER door! It feels like home. Thank you for sharing your vision and heart with us. We are blessed. Don't ever change. You're killing it. Much love to all employees. Saleana ✌
Great dispensary! Glad to see them back on Leafly!
love it. it's my main shop
Fantastic People. fantastic selection. and they put up with me, so that's always a plus. knowledgeable about products and always have an answer for whatever questions posed
This place is amazing!! Great deals on bud and oil. And the people are awesome!! If you do not know what you want they are able to help! No matter if it is a smokeable, topical, or edible!
Great service great quality stuff
What a a q awesome place. I was a few dollars short, the gentle man took it out of his tip jar to help me out. Amazing service. Hope to see alot more product going in! Thanks so much