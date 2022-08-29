This profile either has not been claimed by the business owner or is not currently active on Leafly. All contents and information (including business hours, operating status, and licensing information) are provided for informational purposes only and are not guaranteed to be up-to-date or complete. Claim your store.
I’m 70. Been smoking a long time. Besides the great flower and edibles the employees make you feel welcome. I won’t bother with any other store. Even if these guys make a mistake, they fix it and smile. Thanks Shango