Monday Madness
Valid 5/20/2019
$9/g pricing on "In-House" flower strains.
Deal is active on Monday of every week! Deal only valid on strains cultivated by Shift. Deal can not be combined with any other discount.
CO2 Tuesday
Valid 5/21/2019
20% discount on all CO2 extracted products.
Deal is active on Tuesday of every week. Deal only valid on CO2 Extracted products. Deal can not be combined with any other discount.
Wellness Wednesday
Valid 5/22/2019
20% discount on all Topicals and Tinctures
Deal is active on Wednesday of every week. Deal is specific to Topicals and tinctures only. Deal can not be combined with any other discount.
Double Point Thursday
Valid 5/23/2019
Double loyalty reward points on this day!
Deal is active on Thursday of every week.
Free-Roll Friday
Valid 5/24/2019
Free Pre-Roll with a purchase of a non sale cannabis product.
Deal is active on Friday of every week Deal is valid with the purchase of any non-discounted cannabis product. Deal can not be combined with any other discount.
Saturday Dabber-Day
Valid 5/25/2019
20% off "Dabbable" concentrates
Deal is active on Saturday of every week. Deal is valid on select concentrates Deal can not be combined with any other discount.
Sunday Brunch-Day
Valid 5/19/2019
20% off all Edibles
Deal is active on Sunday of every week. Deal is valid for all edible products. Deal can not be combined with any other discount.
$25/eighths on Weekends!
Valid 11/2/2019
Select in-house flower is $25 for an eighth on Saturday and Sunday of each week!
To qualify, purchase must be in increments of 3.5g of flower.