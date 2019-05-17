Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
It’s overall a comfortable environment, with friendly staff.
worleywt
on August 1, 2019
Great location
UncleDresta
on June 30, 2019
Best flower and daily specials in Albuquerque and the cartridges are fire 💯
juggalobiohazard
on June 27, 2019
Enjoyed the flower, but service was terrible, lady was VERY rude. Will not be going back due to this. I should never leave a dispensary feeling worse then I went in.
Dispensary said:
Dear juggalobiohazard, we are very sorry to hear your experience was anything less than stellar. Feel free to call our location to discuss how we can give you a more positive experience upon your next visit.
Bsully19
on May 26, 2019
Best place in town
SS2Diversity
on May 24, 2019
Love the new Location! Glad to see some quality flower coming back on the market! Great selection of meds all around! Your daily specials help too!
jwells58
on May 18, 2019
Great location, the staff are all friendly and educated on their products. Inside set up is very well organized super set, thanks Shift glad your here!!