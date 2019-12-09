33 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$90
Deals
CO2uesday
Valid 5/21/2019
20% discount on all CO2 extracted products.
Deal is active on Tuesday of every week. Deal only valid on CO2 Extracted products. Deal can not be combined with any other discount.
CO2uesday
Valid 5/21/2019
20% discount on all CO2 extracted products.
Deal is active on Tuesday of every week. Deal only valid on CO2 Extracted products. Deal can not be combined with any other discount.
All Products
Bubba Fett
from Shift Cannabis
10.11%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Buffalo Bill
from Unknown Brand
13.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Norad
from Unknown Brand
22.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$111 g
In-store only
Bhang | Refined Oil | Sativa | Hybrid | Indica
from Unknown Brand
83.46%
THC
1.26%
CBD
$40½ g
In-store only
Budder Pros | Terp Sauce
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$53.041 g
In-store only
Dabaratus | Sativa | Indica
from Bakked
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
Elemental | Harvest Blend Crumble
from Unknown Brand
77.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Elemental | Harvest Blend Shatter
from Unknown Brand
77.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Full Spectrum Applicator | THC + CBD 1:1
from Unknown Brand
34.59%
THC
34.59%
CBD
Lifesaver
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
O.pen Craft Reserve | Sativa | Hybrid | Indica
from O.penVAPE
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
O.pen ISH | Sativa | Hybrid | Indica
from O.penVAPE
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$201/4 g
+1 more size
In-store only
O.pen Reserve | Sativa | Hybrid | Indica
from O.penVAPE
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Trivacor | Inhaler
from Unknown Brand
81.7%
THC
4%
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
Bhang | Dark Chocolate Bar | Sativa | Indica
from Bhang
200mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$18.5each
In-store only
Bhang | Dark Chocolate THC + CBD Bar | Sativa
from Unknown Brand
200mg
THC
60mg
CBD
$18.5each
In-store only
Bhang | Milk Chocolate Bar | Indica
from Bhang
200mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$18.5each
In-store only
Dankazine | Hybrid
from Unknown Brand
200mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Derived Cannabis Crush Candy | Indica | Sativa
from Unknown Brand
200mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Distirct Edibles Gummies | Sativa | Hybrid | Indica
from District Edibles
80mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$16each
In-store only
District Edibles Gummies | Hybrid
from District Edibles
200mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Dos Gringos | Lemonade | Hybrid
from Unknown Brand
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Dos Gringos | Midnight Cookies Pack | Hybrid
from Unknown Brand
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Karma Koi | Hybrid
from Unknown Brand
200mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Karma Trichs | Hybrid
from Unknown Brand
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Magic Buzz | Sativa | Hybrid
from Unknown Brand
40mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Mountaintop | Cactus Breath RSO
from Unknown Brand
399mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$28each
In-store only
Blue Nova
from Unknown Brand
14.89%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Buffalo Bill
from Unknown Brand
13.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Norad
from Unknown Brand
18.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Dos Gringos | High Peach
from Unknown Brand
1000mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$90each
In-store only
Budder Pros | Night Time Tincture
from Unknown Brand
150mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Dos Gringos | Salve Stick
from Unknown Brand
200mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Elemental | Lavender Salve
from Unknown Brand
480mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only