dispensary
Recreational

Shipwrecked at 420

Mechanic Falls, ME
505.5 miles away

About this dispensary

Shipwrecked at 420

We are a woman and veteran owned 21+ recreational marijuana store located in Mechanic Falls. We have a wide variety of products including black hash, pre-roll packs and great flower with the lowest prices around. Come visit our friendly staff and take a selfie in front of our shipwrecked themed mural.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 0
360 Pleasant Street, Mechanic Falls, ME
License AMS1470
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreationalVeteran ownedWoman owned

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
10am - 4pm
monday
9am - 7pm
tuesday
9am - 7pm
wednesday
9am - 7pm
thursday
9am - 7pm
friday
9am - 7pm
saturday
9am - 7pm

