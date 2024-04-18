About this dispensary
Shipwrecked at 420
We are a woman and veteran owned 21+ recreational marijuana store located in Mechanic Falls. We have a wide variety of products including black hash, pre-roll packs and great flower with the lowest prices around. Come visit our friendly staff and take a selfie in front of our shipwrecked themed mural.
Leafly member since 2024
Followers: 0
360 Pleasant Street, Mechanic Falls, ME
License AMS1470
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreationalVeteran ownedWoman owned
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
10am - 4pm
monday
9am - 7pm
tuesday
9am - 7pm
wednesday
9am - 7pm
thursday
9am - 7pm
friday
9am - 7pm
saturday
9am - 7pm
Photos of Shipwrecked at 420
Show all photos