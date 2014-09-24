Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
It was really chiil! The coffee is near of the river, so it's really quiet.
The service is great, (the hot chocolate is lit) and people who work here are so nice!
Good place to chillin with your friends
Mochan
on April 17, 2016
The quality of the weed is great, they offer a wide selection of different weed strains including a few high CBD strains.
The service was great, the friendly people behind the counter take their time to explain the differences between strains.
The only con was that it's really crowded, so it's not really the best place to enjoy your smoke.