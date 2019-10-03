Follow
99 & 1 Deal
Come in to either our Carson City or Reno stores and spend $99 before tax, get a special item for just $1! The item changes every Tuesday and Saturday, so text SIERRA to 775-204-3306 and get updated via text message on the next deal!
All Products
Wedding Cake (State Flower)
from State Flower Cannabis
22.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$111 g
+4 more sizes
Swaggy P (Matrix)
from Matrix NV
23%
THC
0%
CBD
$41⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
Sunny D (Verano)
from verano
27.65%
THC
0%
CBD
Sunny D
Strain
$131 g
+4 more sizes
Suga Cookies (W-Vapes)
from Unknown Brand
26.02%
THC
0%
CBD
$111 g
+4 more sizes
Star Pie (Bohemian Brothers)
from Unknown Brand
28.44%
THC
0%
CBD
$131 g
+4 more sizes
SLV OG (Shango)
from Shango
23.28%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
Orange 43 (Bohemian Brothers)
from Unknown Brand
29.53%
THC
0%
CBD
$131 g
+4 more sizes
Miracle Whip (Bohemian Brothers)
from Unknown Brand
27.33%
THC
0%
CBD
$131 g
+4 more sizes
Lucy Diamond (HOH)
from House of Herbs
22.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$41⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
Hawaiin Bubble (HSH)
from Unknown Brand
19.89%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
Gelato #33 (Verano)
from verano
27.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato #33
Strain
$11 g
+4 more sizes
G6 (Verano)
from verano
26%
THC
0%
CBD
$131 g
+3 more sizes
Five Alive (State Flower)
from State Flower Cannabis
25%
THC
0%
CBD
$131 g
+4 more sizes
Dosi Face (Bohemian Brothers)
from Unknown Brand
26%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Dosi Face
Strain
$131 g
+4 more sizes
Corn Rose (W-Vapes)
from Unknown Brand
21.62%
THC
0%
CBD
$111 g
+4 more sizes
Chong's Choice Jazz x Space Dude (Shango)
from Shango
19%
THC
0%
CBD
$41⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
Chocolate Diesel (HOH)
from House of Herbs
27%
THC
0%
CBD
$41⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
Black Card OG (Viva la Buds)
from Unknown Brand
26.61%
THC
0%
CBD
$58⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
Banana OG (Verano)
from verano
29%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana OG
Strain
$41⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
Blue Shark Microbuds (14g) (SWC)
from Unknown Brand
5.07%
THC
10.86%
CBD
CBD Blue Shark
Strain
$90½ oz
+1 more size
Key Lime Pie (BAM)
from BaM - Body and Mind
19.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Key Lime Pie
Strain
$101 g
+3 more sizes
Blue Shark (SWC)
from Unknown Brand
5.9%
THC
10.86%
CBD
CBD Blue Shark
Strain
$111 g
+3 more sizes
Cheese Cake (Shango)
from Shango
25%
THC
0%
CBD
$161 g
+4 more sizes
Grape Valley Kush (Shango)
from Shango
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Grape Valley Kush
Strain
$161 g
+4 more sizes
Grease Monkey (Shango)
from Shango
25.42%
THC
0%
CBD
Grease Monkey
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
Hardcore OG (BaM)
from BaM - Body and Mind
19.03%
THC
0%
CBD
Hardcore OG
Strain
$34⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
ID (SWC)
from Unknown Brand
16.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$91 g
+3 more sizes
Kritical Kush (SWC)
from Unknown Brand
19.71%
THC
0%
CBD
Critical Kush
Strain
$101 g
+3 more sizes
OG Pebbles (MPX)
from MPX Melting Point Extracts
21.55%
THC
0%
CBD
$111 g
+4 more sizes
Sin Valley OG (BAM)
from BaM - Body and Mind
25.09%
THC
0%
CBD
Sin Valley OG
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
Sticky B (Shango)
from Shango
28.62%
THC
0%
CBD
$161 g
+4 more sizes
Sweet Pink (Matrix)
from Matrix NV
19.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$111 g
+3 more sizes
Philosopher's Stone Ionic Distillate Cartridge (500mg) (VVG)
from Unknown Brand
88.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$45½ g
Citral Glue Ionic Distillate Cartridge (500mg) (VVG)
from Vegas Valley Growers (VVG)
88.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Citral Glue
Strain
$45½ g
Zookies Ionic Distillate Cartridge (500mg) (VVG)
from Vegas Valley Growers (VVG)
88.52%
THC
0%
CBD
Zookies
Strain
$45½ g
Mellow Yellow Ionic Distillate Cartridge (500mg) (VVG)
from Vegas Valley Growers (VVG)
87.87%
THC
0%
CBD
$45½ g
Brian Berry Cough Ionic Distillate Cartridge (500mg) (VVG)
from Vegas Valley Growers (VVG)
92.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Brian Berry Cough
Strain
$45½ g
Blueberry Limeade Cartridge (500mg) (RSO+GO)
from Unknown Brand
80.87%
THC
0%
CBD
$30½ g
Birthday Cake Cartridge (500mg) (RSO+GO)
from Unknown Brand
83.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$30½ g
Killer Tahoe Cartridge (500mg) (RSO+GO)
from Unknown Brand
77.95%
THC
0%
CBD
$30½ g
