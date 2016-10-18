mfh70 on June 23, 2019

Used to be a very nice establishment, but the last couple of visits have convinced me this place is a waste of my time and money. The staff has made the same mistake that I saw destroy many dispensaries in Denver and California by adapting attitudes of arrogance and rudeness, and then they have the audacity to put out tip-jars. The clerks, and that is exactly what they are despite whatever they like to think of themselves, have no problem pushing products that are Not what the costumer is looking for; staff have no problem taking their time assisting customers in lieu of engaging in conversations with their friends and/or coworkers; the waiting in the lobby is subject to mistakes in name roll-calling, where even when there were plenty of staff to handle any discrepancies, the staff always opts to rudely dictate to customers, they have no problem aloofly telling customers "You'l just have to wait in lobby till we get to you"...after already waiting 25 minutes. The staff do not want to listen to anyone, they rush customers through and even cut people off in mid-sentence.This place is NOT worth your time, nor money; there are far superior locals to make one's cannabis purchase. This place reflects really badly on how the Cannabis Industry should be perceived by the general public.