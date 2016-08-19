Pvtlancejohnson on December 29, 2016

Warning, this shop does not honor O Pen warranties! The only reason for returning to this shop is because they are an O Pen retailer, their bud is ok, nothing special, however they are quite pricey. The main drawback to this place is the rude staff. Avoid at all costs it's just not worth it, you can drive a couple miles in any direction and find a store that will treat you with respect.