Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Limited selection, overpriced. Only cool thing was onsite greenhouse. Don’t think I’ll be back.
Puffball
on May 24, 2018
The product was extremely dry. Employees were not very informative and were not welcoming . No specials for FTP’s.
jeremiesDANKS
on February 25, 2017
dankest weed ever Eddie always hooks it up
Pvtlancejohnson
on December 29, 2016
Warning, this shop does not honor O Pen warranties!
The only reason for returning to this shop is because they are an O Pen retailer, their bud is ok, nothing special, however they are quite pricey. The main drawback to this place is the rude staff. Avoid at all costs it's just not worth it, you can drive a couple miles in any direction and find a store that will treat you with respect.