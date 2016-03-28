kittylicking69 on August 22, 2019

Morgan took great care of me andnow Silver Sage has become my go-to dispensary they have great prices great service and it's a mom and pop instead of the big places that are like 5 acres big the care about you that means more than anything else plus they're open 24 hours and the prices are better than the competition and they deliver so far all the budtenders here have been awesome I've lived in Vegas since 1969 and smoking weed for over 50 years this is my place now and I have to drive past several other dispensaries