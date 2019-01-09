Get a 10% discount every Friday on your entire online purchase. https://silverstemcannabis.com/specials/order-now
Do you dig concentrates? Then head on to a Silver Stem Fine Cannabis dispensary. Every Saturday - purchase three grams of concentrates (excluding cartridges and bubble joints), and get one for a penny! Available at all locations. https://silverstemcannabis.com/specials/shatterday
Enjoy wax and shatter from our beloved partner El Sol Labs - now at the most incredible price - just $12 a gram!
Sunday - Friday enjoy a new deal from our partners in high quality goods - Concentrate Supply Co and Nomad Extracts.
Our mission is to provide you with a safe and efficient alternative to pharmaceuticals. We want to honor every American who served their country with easy access to cannabis by providing a permanent discount of 10% on entire order. Any time, any day.