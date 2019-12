LAX2ATX on October 17, 2018

The space is beautiful and the staff is helpful. The selection was not great. They did not have a pure Sativa. Coming from California I was disappointed in the selection but when with their suggestion for 4 pre-rolls. The pre-rolls were terrible. They must have been made from trim. All I got was a bad headache. And it happened with three different varieties..a hybrid as well as indica. I would stay clear. The quality is for tourists.