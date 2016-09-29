Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Always good product and low prices with friendly staff
larrymob
on June 1, 2019
close to were I live and great service
ScoutMaster
on May 30, 2019
Budtenders. Knowledgeable Down to earth laid back atmosphere Tabitha went above and beyond to help me with how laws were structured being I just got in town from NC. Legal and Responible!
Rachel18w
on April 19, 2019
Jenna was awesome! She was super helpful and very knowledgeable! Love this store
Swimmom47
on April 19, 2019
Jenna was extremely helpful and loved the store!!
IsaacUFCW
on April 17, 2019
Budtender Alyssa provided great customer service and was knowledgeable about product selection, thanks!
majena91
on April 11, 2019
Vivian was very helpful, and her customer service and was outstanding!
Cobey2001
on April 11, 2019
Yeah I was in today feeling really bad, and they were able to get me a good hybrid for pain it's lemon lime and yes it's as good as it sounds
4ChristSakes
on April 11, 2019
I like the friendly sales associates/budtenders, they are quite knowledgeable about the product(s) their selling. I'd recommend the store on Francis to most because it has a much wide variety of strains, the atmosphere is pleasant & your in and out in no time.