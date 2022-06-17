15 Reviews of Simply Green Delivery
J........e
June 17, 2022
Verified Shopper
Definitely ordering from here every time now!
a........m
May 24, 2022
Best weed in town, great prices, reliable, fast and efficient service, and very friendly delivery drivers. Highly recommend and plan to exclusively use their service for weed products.
e........3
May 22, 2022
Got the “American Pie” flower, great prices, fast delivery with friendly people. Planning on ordering again soon
k........7
May 22, 2022
Easy, quick delivery. Dank product
k........r
May 22, 2022
quality product 👌
v........w
May 21, 2022
Good quality and fast delivery. Definitely ordering from them again
d........7
May 21, 2022
Great experience, great quality!!!! Coming back for sure!
d........s
May 21, 2022
Love the quality of the flower and the helpful staff.
s........j
May 21, 2022
First time ordering because my old spot was all out . Showed up fast and had everything I needed. Simply Green is my new go to!
j........t
May 21, 2022
By far the best in LA, from quality to service it doesn’t get better. The product is prime👌🏼 Will be my go to from now on.
t........y
May 21, 2022
First time ordering through them and I loved it! Great customer service and product. Will be ordering again
s........e
May 21, 2022
Great product. Kept me updated from start to finish and can't ask for more than that. Other deliveries usually give the run around when delivering late, but these guys were prompt and professional. Will be back for more!
m........l
May 21, 2022
Simply green by far best pricing, service and delivery times no question.
g........3
March 9, 2022
great customer service! great tree 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽
s........n
February 17, 2022
They were great! Delivery was fast. Kept me updated on my order and the flower was FIRE! Plus they gave me a bunch of free shit for being a FTP! Definitely ordering again.