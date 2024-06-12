Sin Semilla
Los Angeles, CA
2270.2 miles away

Discover Sin Semilla, The Premier Destination for LA's Top-Quality THC flower in Los Angeles. 🦁 Since 2016, we've been cultivating & providing the Finest strains to our partners. Now, we're thrilled to extend our commitment to excellence by opening our very own dispensary. It's not just about delivering exceptional products; we're dedicated to offering unparalleled service to our customers. Step into our welcoming space and immerse yourself in an experience like no other. From our knowledgeable staff to our carefully curated selection, every visit is tailored to exceed your expectations. Whether you're a local or just passing through LA, a stop at Sin Semilla is a Must. Don't miss out on the opportunity to explore Highest & Best!!!

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 2
824 E 17th St , Los Angeles, CA
License C10-0000391-LIC
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreationalLatinx ownedVeteran owned

Hours and Info (PT)

sunday
Closed
monday
10:30am - 5pm
tuesday
10:30am - 5pm
wednesday
10:30am - 5pm
thursday
10:30am - 5pm
friday
10:30am - 5pm
saturday
Closed

Photos of Sin Semilla

3 Reviews of Sin Semilla

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere