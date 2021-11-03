Sipkoi is a state of the art microbusiness with onsite cultivation with windows to the showroom so you can #seeyoursmoke. Centrally located we offer the best prices in the Inland Empire with great selections for all price points. Our cultivation has 10,000 square feet with 6 flowering rooms growing the finest weed found anywhere on the planet. Derek Sipkoi is the master mind behind the cultivation and his attention to the finest details is why Sipkoi will continually grow the highest quality cannabis. Our retail strives to offer the best prices in the IE and we're continually adding new products to keep it fresh and all of our customers happy and high. Our staff is on point with the knowledge to help the first timers along with the seasoned smokers. We have daily deals, first time discounts and we honor and support our vets with ongoing discounts and deals. We appreciate and support the local community and strive to be the best dispensary in the area with the best products at the best prices with the best staff to help you out. Follow us on Instagram @sipkoi_mv and @sipkoi_grow