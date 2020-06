superchief422 on August 17, 2016

Ordered an eighth of ACDC and a gram of Jet Fuel OG and they gave me an eighth of Jet Fuel and a gram of ACDC instead. When I told them, they told me to smell the bud and that the Jet Fuel should smell one way and the ACDC should smell another. When I said the eighth smelled like jet fuel and the gram smelled like ACDC they just said that they reviewed their security cameras and that I was given the correct strains. I know they messed up because the gram of "jet fuel" didn't get me high at all 1 bowl of "ACDC" (which supposedly is almost all CBD) sent me to outer space.