Shadmificent27 on June 9, 2019

By far the best dispensary I have visited in Oregon. Their products are all absolute top shelf, but what sells their products is the staff. The staff at this location is in my opinion the best staff in Oregon, from the friendly ladies at the front desk to the knowledgeable budtenders behind the counters. I have not once been disappointed by their knowledge or their friendliness. the atmosphere alone has made me a repeat offender customer. Go to Skunk, you will not be dissapointed.