**BEST REC Dispensary in Grants Pass/Rogue River Area. Staff is genuine, knowledgeable and very professional. Shop is spacious, has ample parking, notable strains, great selection, music on point. TJ's Durban Poison for the win!
Best dispensary in the area hands down. Little pricey however they have some really good deals.
Awesome!!!
The owner complained to me about the exit bag situation and how he makes no money but had to charge me 3 dollars for a 10 cent bag... quality is alright. The owner having those bad vibes keeps me from returning.
perfect.
very friendly and knowledgeable staff good prices great product.
By far the best dispensary I have visited in Oregon. Their products are all absolute top shelf, but what sells their products is the staff. The staff at this location is in my opinion the best staff in Oregon, from the friendly ladies at the front desk to the knowledgeable budtenders behind the counters. I have not once been disappointed by their knowledge or their friendliness. the atmosphere alone has made me a repeat offender customer. Go to Skunk, you will not be dissapointed.
Super friendly atmosphere that makes you feel welcomed from the get go. The wide inventory and strains are high quality and at a convenient price. Would highly recommend.
Love skunkRX and everything it has to offer. The store is aesthetically pleasing, and makes it easy to shop. They don’t have an overwhelming surplus of brands, only quality products & the manager, Justin is such a pleasant person to have a chat with. 10/10 will definitely be swinging by again 👌🏼
Thank you so much! We are happy to hear you had an awesome experience. See you next time!
I really like this place; right across the river from me! thanks keep up the good work.
Thank you so much!