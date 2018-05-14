Stores with menus nearby
Smartweed One of Southern California’s original cannabis dispensaries, Smartweed has been in operation since 2006, providing the greater Los Angeles area with a wide variety of high quality cannabis products. Open to both recreational and medical clientele, Smartweed offers a diverse assortment of THC and CBD products including flower, concentrates, edibles, vape cartridges and pens, and other health and wellness products such as oils, tinctures, creams, healing balms, and pills and capsules. As a member of Los Angeles’ esteemed United Cannabis Business Association (UCBA), Smartweed takes an active role in shaping local and state cannabis policy, and promotes the advancement of the cannabis industry as a whole.