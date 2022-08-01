Smiles, located in Roseburg Oregon is a prime destination for quality-conscious cannabis consumers who want the best products, friendliest service, and most comfortable shopping experience available anywhere in the Roseburg area. Smiles Cannabis has humble roots right here in our beautiful Douglas County corner of the Pacific Northwest. We love our area, and we advocate a healthy, active lifestyle… believing that cannabis can both enhance our experiences and help us recover and heal. Our goal is to source amazing Craft Cannabis and the best cannabis products from around the state and provide them in our area for your enjoyment. Our company believes in the beneficial factors of health and wellness that cannabis may provide, and the culture of good vibes and uplifting positivity that it fosters. We stand in support of veterans, our local community on many levels, and we are always seeking opportunities to create positive development in the area. Come see us… We love to see your Smiles!