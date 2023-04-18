We have been here 4 separate times, the first time wasn’t bad, the second time our budtender told us we could not get a first time discount, he asked the manager to be sure, the manager told him to give the first time discount and the budtender still told us no, even though we heard it ourselves. The transaction goes through we pay full amount and the manager had to come over, refund the transaction, and then rering us up, and have us repay. The third time we went because of a oz/49 deal, there were 3 choices all had stems about .5-1 inch long on them and very leafy, still went with it because we had already gone somewhere else which would have been a long wait and Quincy joyology would have been quickest. The bud was very bad tasting, just tasted like leaf and nothing else really. Today was our fourth (and final?) time going, we got right back into the bud room, I will say this place is great with quick wait times, constantly. We went for the $15/ 1/2 oz. Which for the price we didn’t expect anything special, but we do still expect dispensaries to hold their own standards higher than what we’ve experienced. The bud all smelled the same, but we picked the highest percentage because there wasn’t much else to go off of, they were all extremely stem-y and smelled identical. We get home and dump it onto a tray to look at it, there must be 2-3 different strains all mixed in this prepacked 1/2 oz of “one strain”. The buds not only all have vastly different colorings, some extremely light green while others are brown and some are completely purple- but also completely different textures and feels. Going through it I found one nug that had a silk web from a spider mite as well. Thoroughly disappointed and I don’t believe we will be back. We are in the process of finding a new dispensary after being dedicated to one for 2 years, and we gave Quincy joyology a good shot and they didn’t hold up to what i feel is the bare minimum at times.