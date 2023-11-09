dispensary
Recreational
Smokal Smoke LLC - Socorro
socorro, New Mexico
1660.3 miles away
258 products | Last updated:
About this dispensary
Smokal was created by locals for locals. Whether you are looking for some relief from pain, lack of sleep, or need something to just help take a load off, we understand and have the natural products you need. From CBD to THC, we have everything from the best variety of edibles and concentrated vapes to top of the line cannabis flower, and more. Our local, caring and knowledgeable staff can help you find exactly what you need!
Leafly member since 2023
ATMstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountrecreational
Hours and Info (MT)
sunday
9am - 8pm
monday
9am - 8pm
tuesday
9am - 8pm
wednesday
9am - 8pm
thursday
9am - 8pm
friday
9am - 8pm
saturday
9am - 8pm
Photos of Smokal Smoke LLC - Socorro
