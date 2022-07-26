Smokal Smoke Local
Shop by category
You recently viewed
Flower
Shop by strain type
Concentrates
Edibles
Cartridges
Pre-rolls
Accessories
Seeds
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.
About this dispensary
Smokal Smoke Local
Smokal is a locally created and locally owned cannabis dispensary in the heart of Belen, New Mexico. We strive to source all of our products from local area. From local Belen artists to our edibles and flower, all are produced right here in the Land of Enchantment. Some are even as local as our hometown.
Leafly member since 2022
dispensary Hours (Mountain Time)
Photos of Smokal Smoke Local
Deals at Smokal Smoke Local
We honor our Veteran's Active and retired with a %10 Military Discount.