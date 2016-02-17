smoldering.plants on January 11, 2019

Bought some Northwest Finest. I don't come here regularly but usually that's the vendor I choose because it's quality. However, this time it's bone dry (but you can tell the quality was there at one point).. For the price I paid I'm not upset but definitely not an attribute I look for in MJ. What doesn't help is vendors are no longer required to show date of harvest on label.