JOSEPHK88
Top-notch quality and selection
4.5
10 reviews
Dopes spot in Spokane
its in a cool little spot
I moved to the area from NC. First stop in town, literally, was smokane! Im loyal, but i did try one other spot. It was enough to tell me that there is really no need to go anywhere else. Best budtenders, great atmosphere, educated and informed budtenders and best of all, best prices hands down. Love this place!
Bought some Northwest Finest. I don't come here regularly but usually that's the vendor I choose because it's quality. However, this time it's bone dry (but you can tell the quality was there at one point).. For the price I paid I'm not upset but definitely not an attribute I look for in MJ. What doesn't help is vendors are no longer required to show date of harvest on label.
I love this place. Everyone is knowledgeable about their products. The staff will always answer my questions;regardless of the issues. Very helpful staff. Consistent top grade products and cut rate money saving deals.
Absolutely one of the best pot buying experiences ever... I'm an oldster and these can be intimidating (but also dreamy if you're an old hippie) but they made me comfortable, answered every question, had great suggestions too! I will definitely be going back to Smokane!
Next to The Top Shelf in Airway Heights this is my next fav dispensary. Stormy and Miss Kat are absolutely amazing and some of the friendliest people I've had the pleasure to meet. Get prices and super fab selection (plus the great tenders) equal an awesome cannabis experience for both newbies and old time hippies alike.💙💙💙💙
I really dont like this shop at all
Its close to my house, the people are friendly and the service and selection is awesome