Nothing bad here
3.6
10 reviews
This shop is staffed with knowledgeable, patient, awesome folks who want to help you get the product you need, not just make the best sale. They offer a wide range of products and the shop itself is fun and they feature local art on the walls. If you're driving through town, go check em out, you won't be sorry.
Smoke on the mountain has a small but friendly shop. A good selection of top shelf flower and extracts plus a great selection of all things cannabis related. Staff is very informative and happy to serve all customers with a smile. Love this place!
Love these people
First dispensary you see on the mountain. Nothing special about it. Just keep driving on up to Rhododendron and stop at My hood Cannabis Co... ;)
Very low selection with high prices...
Wow, what a fantastic location. This store is very spacious, and the staff is really friendly. I love that they do pre-rolls themselves, at the store. My favorite strain has been the Lemon OG. If you are visiting Mt. Hood, make sure to give Smoke on the Mountain a visit.
Right of 26 quick stop good bud
Owner's cool as a can be. Support this shop as its half the price as the other one up here...
Prices are ridiculous! No local discount and they do not include tax in price. Bought a $15 gram and it is the worst looking gram I have ever paid for. Drive past this shop to Mt Hood Rec, they KNOW what they are doing, have a better selection AND give locals, who keep their business' open, a discount. This shop will never get any of my money again.