Smoklahoma Dispensary
1025.4 miles away
Pickup available Free No minimum
MEDICAL ID REQUIREDYou need a medical ID to order from this menu.
92 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
You recently viewed
Staff favorites
Flower
Shop by strain type
Concentrates
Edibles
Topicals
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.
About this dispensary
Smoklahoma Dispensary
Leafly member since 2022
Followers: 1
2777 S Memorial Dr., Tulsa, OK
License DAAA-3B6F-C8CP
ATMstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountmedical
dispensary Hours (Central Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
Closed
Photos of Smoklahoma Dispensary
Show all photos
Deals at Smoklahoma Dispensary
see all promotions
10% Veteran Discount!
Valid 5/17/2022 - 5/17/2023
Our Veterans get 10% off of any item that's not on sale.
Not valid on sale items. Discount cannot be stacked with any other discounts and/or tax exempt.
10% OFF First Time Patients !
Valid 5/17/2022 - 5/17/2023
10% OFF first-time purchase.
Discount cannot be added to sale items. Discounts cannot be stacked with other discounts and/or tax exempt.