Aurelyse on August 31, 2019

Found these guys while randomly looking for places down the hill to go to. The office staff was super friendly. helpful and knowledgeable. My info was processed quickly, and I was able to look through the product list while placing an order on the phone. They kept in contact after my order and the delivery was prompt and professional! All items purchased were great! Totally shopping here again and sharing this place with friends! Oh and got awesome goodies for being a first time patient! 💖