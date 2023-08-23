Socíale brings a premium dispensary experience to Chicago's northwest suburbs. As Park Ridge's first cannabis dispensary, Socíale is conveniently located near O'Hare Airport, Rivers Casino, Allstate Arena, Donald E.Stephens Convention Center, a variety of restaurants and hotels, and more for easy access to locals and travelers alike. Find this dispensary on Higgins Rd, just across the street from Cumberland's CTA stop. At Socíale, one can find a variety of recreational cannabis products (flower, concentrates, vapes, edibles, etc), expert budtenders, an unmatched retail experience, and a love for modern wellness. 21+