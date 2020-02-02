-BOGO Copperstate Cartridges! -30% Off Store Wide! -10% OFF Online Orders! (Not Stackable) -Wear a Football Shirt, Receive a FREE "Safety J - 2 Gram Preroll" With Purchase!
-Select $17 Eighths of Popcorn! -Select Pre Packed $60 Half Ounces of Popcorn! -Select Mix & Match $65 Half Ounces of Popcorn! -6 Full Gram Prerolls for $30! -FREE 100mg Good Things Coming Edible or Popcorn Eighth After You Spend $100, Before Tax.
**Early Bird Specials (8:00 AM - 10:00 AM): -3 Full Gram Prerolls for $10! **Afternoon Rush (12:00 PM - 2:00 PM): -2 Moxie Products for $50! **Evening Happy Hour (5:00 PM - 8:00 PM): -2 (500MG) Timeless Carts for $50! -2 Nectar Disposable (300MG) Cartridges for $45!
Try the Trifecta and take advantage of deals on each of your first (3) three visits! 1st Visit: BOGO on Copperstate Cartridges, Moxie Products, Good Things Coming, or Silver or Gold Shelf Flower. 2nd Visit: 30% OFF Entire Purchase. 3rd Visit: Choice of one (1) FREE Silver or Gold Eighth (OR) a 100mg Good Things Coming Jellie (OR) with $25 (pre-tax) purchase.
-New Patients: Get 20% OFF Any Cafe Purchase! -Wake and Bake: Free Preroll With a Purchase of a Breakfast Entree! -Shop the Dispensary, Before Noon, to Get a Coffee and Pastry for $3 From the Cafe! -Spend $100, Before Tax, to Receive a Free Coffee, Iced Tea, or Soda! -Write a Review for the Cafe to Receive a Small Drip Coffee or Tea!
Refer a Friend and Both of You Will Receive a FREE Pre-Roll, with a purchase. Come in on your Birthday and Receive a FREE Copperstate Pre-Roll, with a purchase. Must Be Within 7 days of Birthday. Restrictions May Apply. Cannot Be Combined With Any Other Sales or Discounts
Free Pre-Roll, with a Purchase, when you Leave A Review on the Following Platforms: Leafly, Yelp, Facebook & Google. Limit (1) Pre-Roll Per Review. (4) Reviews Per Month – (1) Pre-Roll Per Review Per Platform. Leafly, Yelp, Google Reviews & Facebook