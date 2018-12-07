Dlo.green
The team here is AWESOME. I love the bootielicis flowers and the vibe
4.5
10 reviews
I went for my first time today and I plan on coming back! The staff was super friendly from the security guards, the people at the front desk and the budtenders, all were extremely helpful and made me feel comfortable! I grabbed 3 prerolls, 2 Death Star and 1 Bootylicious and while I think they were a little overpriced, I still believe you are getting what you pay for! I hope they have some sort of deals in the future! Overall 5/5!
Thank you for stopping by Solar Therapeutics! We are happy to hear that our staff was able to make you feel comfortable while shopping with us! We appreciate you taking the time to leave this incredible review.
great place and people but it needs more variety. any new flower sells out too fast and all that's left is the same few types
Thank you for stopping by Solar Therapeutics! We appreciate your feedback, and will have more variety in the future once our cultivating team is fully up and running. Thanks for taking the time to leave us a review, can't wait to see you again!
Great facility
Thank you for stopping by Solar Therapeutics! We appreciate you taking the time to leave us a review!
So much better than having to drive all the way into Fall River, you probably save in gas what the slight price difference is at other places. Never had to wait in a ridiculous line, and given the cold weather that's a major plus. Just wish they had more of a selection of concentrates.
Thank you for stopping by Solar Therapeutics! We appreciate you taking the time to leave this great review!
Nice place, but prices to high. Will drive else where for better prices..
Thank you for stopping by Solar Therapeutics! We appreciate your feedback about the pricing. Thank you for taking the time to review us!
Friendly and quick service
Thank you for stopping by Solar Therapeutics. We appreciate you taking the time to leave this kind review!
Very awesome workers you have. Make you feel very comfortable.
We strive for a positive and friendly environment, so this is heartwarming to heat! Thank you so much for stopping by and leaving us such a kind review!
Friendly staff and quick service.
We love hearing how friendly our staff is! Glad you had a great visit, and thank you for taking the time to let us know how your shopping experience was!
Awesome sales floor , did not wait long. Everyone there is very friendly and helpful
Glad you enjoyed your visit with us! Thank you for taking the time to write this great review!