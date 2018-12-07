WalshysWorld on November 20, 2019

I went for my first time today and I plan on coming back! The staff was super friendly from the security guards, the people at the front desk and the budtenders, all were extremely helpful and made me feel comfortable! I grabbed 3 prerolls, 2 Death Star and 1 Bootylicious and while I think they were a little overpriced, I still believe you are getting what you pay for! I hope they have some sort of deals in the future! Overall 5/5!