Greenlotus27 on December 13, 2017

Solful is a beautiful store. The layout is so welcoming and is so different from other dispensaries that I have visited. The first time you walk in you are just in awe! The customer service is amazing. You can tell the staff is very knowledgeable. They were able to help me find the right products for me. The product selection is great! New product lines that I hadn't seen before. They have some unique products too! I love the teas and the bath bombs! You can tell a lot of thought and love went into this store. I will be referring all my friends and family here.