This place is gorgeous, welcoming, and a wonderful experience. Definitely one of the most beautiful dispensaries I have been to with a lovely interior, layout, and selection of products. Helpful and kind staff and very well done.
5.0
10 reviews
Fantastic service and unique design make this one of my favorites in California. They are honestly changing consumer perception of the way cannabis is bought and sold, making each customer or patient feel comfortable with each of the many options. Highest recommendations for this location.
I had been meaning to check out this shop and ended up coming in because I signed up for their emails and received one letting me know about a happy hour special they had. Great deal, buy 1/8 and get a gram of Cherry 47 for $1. Done. Large selection, so many items, varieties, I will definitely be back in to try more stuff. Ended up leaving with an eighth of Ringo’s Gift, love the strain using it to help ease some nerve inflammation I have. Also amazing staff, super friendly and knowledgeable. Check it out if you haven’t already!
I am happy to report that Solful has definitely got the best staff, quality cannabis products and pricing! Great deals and demos going on all the time! I love going in and being recognized as a friend! OH and you can handle the merchandise!! Its not all locked behind the counters! Love, love, love this place!
This place is gorgeous, and the women running it are amazingly nice and welcoming. A++! New favorite dispensary
I am a huge fan of Solful. Their assortment of one-of-a-kind flower is amazing. And the entire staff is super knowledgable about all of the products they offer. Quality products, friendly environment, and a great reason to visit the wonderful town of Sebastopol.
Hands down one of the most well put together dispensaries I've seen. Amazing shopping experience, unique products, welcoming, and knowledgeable staff. Would recommend to anyone.
Love the vibes, the consideration that goes into the selection of products, and the friendly knowledgeable staff!
Solful is a beautiful store. The layout is so welcoming and is so different from other dispensaries that I have visited. The first time you walk in you are just in awe! The customer service is amazing. You can tell the staff is very knowledgeable. They were able to help me find the right products for me. The product selection is great! New product lines that I hadn't seen before. They have some unique products too! I love the teas and the bath bombs! You can tell a lot of thought and love went into this store. I will be referring all my friends and family here.
Super groovy location, warm and welcoming. I wasn't sure what to expect from the outside but once I was inside i felt like I have been a customer for years. Hella chill staff.