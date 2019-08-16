m0mijuana on September 26, 2019

tried to call before I came reached dial tone repeatedly so I ended up just coming in for one of the deals as advertised on Leafly.. didn't have it of course .. didn't want to leave empty hand;d so went with the sunset sherbet after hearing all the hype and rave the person who sold it to me was going on about. felt like a used car salesman and honestly I wasn't impressed once I got home and took a closer look. took 4 bowls for me to feel relief. if this were the $100 oz advertised I wouldn't be upset about the price for quality...but dried out tiny popcorn buds for top shelf price? I will pass. just saying. they have drinks and stuff in the lobby which is nice but there's something really off about this place and the product. won't be back