pdxkurt
Great location in NW. Unique artistic shop with folks who know their cannabis and tea 😄
We are a retailer of cannabis, tea, and exotic plants in Portland Oregon. Plants and humans are fundamentally interconnected, and we are reliant on one another to thrive with balance. Our goal is to provide a diverse, thoughtfully sourced selection of things from the natural world, and help to re-establish the dialogue between flora and humans.
Just discovered this spot. The kind folks at somewhere are expanding the concept of what a dispensary can be. They have quality flower at a reasonable price as well as some very interesting house plants I had never seen before. Not to mention the interior of the shop is all hand made wood work! Can’t wait to come back!
The people working at Somewhere are very friendly and knowledgeable. They have a wide variety of products that range from Cannabis to teas to indoor plants like Venus Flytraps and cactus. The prices are very reasonable and the atmosphere is quite calming.