When I first went to this dispensary last Fall (2017) I was impressed by the attentive customer service and the small, low key, comfortable atmosphere. I returned this week, for the first time in 2018. Now they have retail customers... I was informed at reception they "lost" all of their electronic customer data at the beginning of the year. When they couldn't find my record and a line was forming behind me in the tiny waiting room- they waived me aside to start helping the customers behind me. After a 40 minute drive, a painful twisted ankle, a high dose of PTSD anxiety- and even more importantly a change in my medical cannabis needs- I was grumpy and pretty freaked out. Then glad to finally get into the dispensary only to be helped by a young gentleman who was totally turned off by my questions- like I was just so seriously uncool... As I was leaving the famous song "Super-Freak" started to play loudly. I won't be returning. True medical cannabis patients can do better than this.