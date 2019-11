OceanRiverColo on May 6, 2019

I like to try new shops here and there, it’s kinda a hobby, maybe?!? Lol. I decided here to be the one this time. As anyone who reads my reviews know. When I stopped here, wasn’t busy at all which was nice. Some places be crazy sometimes, plus this place is really small. Anyway, when there, found out they only sell eights or ounces, and that was it. But I hear they they do half ounces too now. The guy working was really cool and friendly, and down to just chat it up. The prices aren’t bad at all. And the flower quality isn’t bad al all, actually pretty good. As of now, I’ll say one the best quality shops for flower on Denver, and great price. And they had 10 dollar cartridges, think it was 100 mg.