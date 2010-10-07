kduan
I have never had such a bad experience in my over 10 years living in US! There is guy who speaks some Chinese turned out to be super rude and nasty! You can find details on my Google review for this store!
4.3
10 reviews
This weed shop has a very nice interior design. Gives a fancy feel at reasonable prices, will be back!
atmosphere is an a+ here. They definitely make me feel comfortable.
Incredible dispensary. Every time I am in SF- I come here! Love their product and their quality.
Thank you for taking the time to give us a review!
The weed is okay quality but the customer service is so terrible that it's not worth the prices unfortunately. The staff forgot part of my order and then it took me five days afterwards to get ahold of a manager to right the situation (thank you to Nick who finally helped me out. You're awesome!).
product quality is pretty low but they have a very nice atmosphere and volcanos for use.
There's a vape lounge, but the place is a noisy echoing concrete box that's far from cozy. The people are very friendly and informative. The availability of real in-store inventory lags behind what's listed on the online menu, so be aware if you go out of your way to stop by for a good deal it might be gone already.
Super nice atmosphere but that is where it ends. I enjoy my potent flowers so this place isn't for me. They are slinging flower from mid teens to low 20s in thc content. They need to up their game when it comes to product.
Always a great place to visit, never a bad experience and you always get treated with the best service possible.
great place to sit back and relax and vape. great staff, very helpful and knows what they're talking about