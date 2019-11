VaprENT on July 9, 2019

The person checking IDs is usually friendly enough. Unfortunately there aren't enough dispensaries for adult-use in Sonoma County, so the bad attitudes of bud tenders must be tolerated for the time being. I've been here several times now and I have never got the vibe that anyone is happy working there. I gave up on the whole "show up and shop" and now order online exclusively. I can understand some of the frustrations the budtenders feel towards the customers stems from how California set up the whole adult-use retail system. Flower is pre-packaged and a shop such as this has no way to allow people to smell or see the product. This leads to a lot of indecisive customers that want to question about every single flower product. I am not a big fan with California's implementation of adult-use retail establishments , which is another reason why I stick to the online ordering. With that said, I have been to a couple of other stores in the Bay Area where staff was much friendlier. They do cary some descent stuff. I mainly go there for the concentrates (non-vape cartridges). If you know what you want ahead of time and don't want to ask questions about the products, this place will do. But as soon as a more inviting and friendly establishment opens here I will take my business there.