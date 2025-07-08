Star Buds Buffalo is proud to be the first Star Buds location in New York State! We are a recreational cannabis dispensary that focuses on high-quality products, with service that educates you on what products are right for your wants and needs. We are located at 396 Kenmore Ave, Buffalo, NY 14223, Kenmore Ave near Englewood Dr. We have an assortment of high-quality cannabis, including flower, pre-rolls, vapes and carts, concentrates, edibles, tinctures, topicals, CBD products, accessories, and apparel. Whether you have questions about our products or are looking for something specific, our expert Cannabis Consultants are here to help you choose the right product(s) for your needs. If you are looking for a one-of-a-kind experience and the best cannabis dispensary near you, we encourage you to come by and take your time viewing our premium marijuana and hemp products. We have an online ordering system that allows you to pre-order your favorite cannabis products and pick them up in the store or at our convenient drive-thru window. And, you can also sign up for our email list, which will give you access to new product releases and strain drops, events (like our Tiny Dispensary Concert Series) and other interesting cannabis culture information. Sign up here to be part of the club. Star Buds Buffalo is locally owned by two lifelong friends, Nick Pitillo and Ed Gurbacki, with a vision for helping the community and serving Western New Yorkers tested and safe products they are proud of in an environment that is clean, approachable and rooted in education of the benefits of cannabis, CBD and THC. It is a "family" business, and Nick's sister, Kim Pitillo, is the general manager of the location. We hope you stop by and check out our products and people, and hopefully, we can form a long-lasting relationship. Star Buds Buffalo Adult-Use Recreational Cannabis Dispensary is proud to serve cannabis consumers in Erie and Niagara County including the communities of Akron, Alden, Amherst, Aurora, Buffalo, Cheektowaga, Clarence, Getzville, Grand Island, Kenmore, North Buffalo, North Tonawanda, Pendleton, Sanborn, Snyder, Tonawanda (City), Tonawanda (Town), West Seneca, Wheatfield, Williamsville and the surrounding areas. Our NYS Licenese # is OCM-CAURD-24-000204 For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children and pets. In case of accidental ingestion or overconsumption, contact the Poison Center hotline 1-800-222-1222 or call 9-1-1. Please consume responsibly. If you need help with addiction, call the New York State HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or text "HOPENY” or “467369” or visit oasas.ny.gov/hopeline.